WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $10.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WalkMe

WalkMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $800.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of -0.10. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 247.07%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WalkMe by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WalkMe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.