Needham & Company LLC Trims Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price to $28.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSAT
Viasat Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.