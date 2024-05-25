Needham & Company LLC Trims Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price to $28.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

VSAT stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Viasat has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

