Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,459 shares of company stock worth $4,168,391. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

