WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of -0.10.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 247.07% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WalkMe by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 114.1% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 23.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

