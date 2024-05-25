Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Increased to $3.25 by Analysts at UBS Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 117.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

