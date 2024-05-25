Citigroup Boosts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $77.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.18.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $135,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101 over the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 549.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.