Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

WOOF opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 117.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

