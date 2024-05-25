Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

