Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

KGC opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after buying an additional 463,035 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 179,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 503,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,593,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

