Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of VIPS opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vipshop by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

