Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Raised to $66.50 at Scotiabank

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $59.00 to $66.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after buying an additional 272,918 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $387,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

