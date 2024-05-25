BWS Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BWS Financial in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Immersion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $310.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.30. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immersion news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Immersion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 61,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Immersion by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

