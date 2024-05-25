V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $11.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $200,768,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,527,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

