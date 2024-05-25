e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Bank of America

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $191.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,859,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

