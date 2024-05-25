V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $13.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VFC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

VFC stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 397,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 48,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

