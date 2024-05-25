Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 578.50 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,747,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,968.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 909,838 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after purchasing an additional 686,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 669,172 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.