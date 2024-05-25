Brokerages Set EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Target Price at $23.00

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EchoStar

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $18.49 on Friday. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. EchoStar’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,699.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,167 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $36,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $36,090,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $35,679,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter worth $21,375,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.