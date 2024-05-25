BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRCC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE BRCC opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BRC has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. Research analysts forecast that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BRC by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRC by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

