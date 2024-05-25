First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FQVLF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $13.31 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

