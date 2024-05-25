Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %
Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
