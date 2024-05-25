Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTRG

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.