Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $148.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $144.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

RGLD stock opened at $128.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average is $117.52. Royal Gold has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $134.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,357 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

