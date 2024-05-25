FY2025 Earnings Forecast for IPG Photonics Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP stock opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.17. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,243,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,788 shares of company stock worth $1,738,708. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,719,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,035,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.