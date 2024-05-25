Mizuho Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $23.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,978,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,656 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.