Scotiabank Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to $6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,021,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,470 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 388,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 553,722 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 100,307 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

