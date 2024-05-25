Extra Space Storage Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average of $142.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

