HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.92.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

CRNX stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,053.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,965,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

