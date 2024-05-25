FY2025 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.43. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

JBT opened at $93.37 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 109.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after acquiring an additional 432,822 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

