Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.88 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Shares of BYD opened at C$234.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$268.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$277.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$228.56 and a 12-month high of C$324.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
