HC Wainwright Comments on Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. He forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.36% and a negative net margin of 131.95%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $287.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 473,746 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 965,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 282,310 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 830,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 391,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 223,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

