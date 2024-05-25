Cormark Comments on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LB. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.01.

TSE LB opened at C$27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$48.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.80 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

