Mizuho Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $80.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

