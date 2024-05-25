Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 130.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Evotec Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:EVO opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Evotec has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

