Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veeva Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2027 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

VEEV stock opened at $203.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $161.39 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average of $203.22.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after purchasing an additional 159,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,951,000 after purchasing an additional 244,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

