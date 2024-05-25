Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives $13.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:MTAL opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Metals Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $17,970,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,676,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 272,727 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

