Analysts Set ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Target Price at C$62.00

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.29.

ATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$43.53 on Friday. ATS has a twelve month low of C$41.12 and a twelve month high of C$64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.19.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

