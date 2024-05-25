KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $11.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 364.56, a current ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

