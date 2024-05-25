Zacks Research Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.73.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$23.27 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.05. The stock has a market cap of C$40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

