Zacks Research Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.
Barrick Gold Price Performance
Barrick Gold stock opened at C$23.27 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.05. The stock has a market cap of C$40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.
Barrick Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 49.55%.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
