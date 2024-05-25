FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FORM opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,442. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 368.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,405 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $15,484,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 240.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after purchasing an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

