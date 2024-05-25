ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ScanSource in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of SCSC opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.5% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $59,216.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,689.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $47,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,866.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $454,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

