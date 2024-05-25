WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $120.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.75. WW International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

