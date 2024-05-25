Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Loop Media in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Loop Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million.

LPTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Loop Media from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Loop Media from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

LPTV stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Loop Media has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loop Media stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Loop Media worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

