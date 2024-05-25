Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Beam Global’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s FY2028 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

