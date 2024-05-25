Zacks Research Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

