Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.60 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $123.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 192,385 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 7,734,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

