Cormark Comments on Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Perseus Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Price Performance

TSE:PRU opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. Perseus Mining has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.75.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.