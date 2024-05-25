SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,197,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 302,413 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,129,000. Kore Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,366,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 152,987 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $979.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.52.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

