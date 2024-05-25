SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources Price Performance
SilverBow Resources stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $979.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.52.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
