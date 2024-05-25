Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 70,351 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWEN stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.94%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

