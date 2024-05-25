Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.01.
WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %
WMT stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
