SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,455,000 after purchasing an additional 180,685 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. SSR Mining has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

