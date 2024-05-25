Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

